3 Taxi Owners Shot Dead In Pretoria

Police have confirmed that three taxi owners have been shot dead in Pretoria.
The men were killed in Mabopane, north of the capital, on Thursday.
Police are now investigating. No arrests have yet been made.
“We are appealing to anyone who has information that might help us in the investigation or in arresting the suspects to please call the nearest police station,” said spokesperson Mavela Masondo.
More Stories
Eskom: Grid Improving, But Please Use Electricity Sparingly
7 Men Shot Dead In Emsahweni Home
SA Now Has 18,003 Coronavirus Cases; 2-Day-Old Baby Among 27 New Deaths
Masualle: Struggling SOEs Worse Off Due To COVID-19
Inability To Give Land Bank R20Billion Not Lack of Commitment: Treasury
WC Health Officials Brace For Surge In COVID-19 Infections