Fri. May 22nd, 2020

3 Taxi Owners Shot Dead In Pretoria

Police have confirmed that three taxi owners have been shot dead in Pretoria.

The men were killed in Mabopane, north of the capital, on Thursday.

Police are now investigating. No arrests have yet been made.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information that might help us in the investigation or in arresting the suspects to please call the nearest police station,” said spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

EWN

