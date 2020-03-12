3 Siblings Die In Golden Highway Crash

Share with your network!

The family of three siblings killed in the Golden Highway crash near Soweto said they were ripped apart by the children’s untimely deaths.

A taxi collided head-on with another vehicle, which was transporting the pupils from Robertsham Primary School on Wednesday. Nine other people were also killed in that crash.

It’s understood the three siblings – aged six, 10 and 11 – were on their way to school when their transport collided with a taxi.

Family spokesperson Noel Maart said the family has been left numb.

“The mother is very devastated that all her children died in the accident,” Maart said.

Maart said they hoped the authorities would get to the bottom of what exactly caused the accident.

“Our plea goes out to the rest of the transport sector and drivers on the road to drive safely. They have no idea how hard it is to lose children like this from one household,” he said.

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo visited the affected family in Eldorado Park on Wednesday, saying authorities were investigating the crash.

