3 Must-See Films at the New York African Film Festival                  

Lincoln Center plays host to the 30th edition of the New York African Film Festival this week, and its founder, Mahen Bonetti, shares his thoughts on three films you simply cannot miss. A mix of shorts and feature films, her picks showcase the dramatic range and power of this year’s offerings. Hyperlink is a collection of short films that is a must-see for a great introduction to fresh voices of African cinema and its brilliant study on the essence of the internet in Africa and subjects that were formerly considered taboo such as gender conformity and religious conversion. Xalé is a film highlighting not just the impact of misdeeds against women, but the far-reaching and long-lived consequences upon both the victim and the moral fabric of society. Made in the 1970s, Den Muso was one of the first public conversations about the lack of rights for African women and was way ahead of its time with its dedication to the plight of African women.
