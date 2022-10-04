The award-winning next generation department store, We Are EGG is finally heading to Joburg. Originally launched in Cavendish Square in December 2020, in the thick of the Covid-19 lockdown, by retail pioneers Paul Simon and Arie Fabian in partnership with Old Mutual, the second store will be located at the ZONE in Rosebank and launches on Thursday 29 September.

The new Rosebank store has been specifically created with the Joburg customer in mind and has been built on a similar model to the iconic UK based Selfridges store. The beautifully curated 3000 SQM space will feature the very best local and international in men’s, women’s and kids fashion, beauty, home and jewellery departments + a high-energy, quintessential restaurant & bar, all under one roof.

Much like Selfridges, We Are EGG Rosebank is a mecca for fashion enthusiasts, appealing to the hyper connected Joburg customer. When it comes to fashion at EGG, you’re spoilt for choice. Here’s our pick of top fashion brands to shop at EGG!

RICH MNISI

Rich Mnisi will be launching his first retail offering at We Are EGG. A designer at the very forefront of African fashion, Rich Mnisi founded his eponymous label in 2015. Widely heralded for his fusion of contemporary pop culture and traditional African heritage, Mnisi’s designs infuse his own personal narrative into extremist yet minimalist structures. He works across genders, seasons, geographical lines and creative disciplines, with a twin devotion to craftsmanship and experimentation. His work has made international headlines in media outlets such as Dazed and Confused, i-D, Vice, VOGUE Italia, WWD and Sunday Times. He draws influences from film, music and photography, and he frequently art directs editorial and campaign shoots.

“We are super excited for our community to fully engage with the RICH MNISI universe, as they step into a physical realm as an extension to our online presence as we introduce our first brick and mortar space”, says Rich Mnisi, founder and owner of Rich Mnisi

DIANE PARIS

DIANE was founded by Parisian born model, Diana Tadjuideen. Her experiences growing and living in Paris, coupled with family ties to both Africa and Poland and an international modelling career, have given her a unique appreciation for stylish travel, feminine sophistication and the international women.After modelling for various international brands from a very young age, Diana created DIANE as an authentic showcase of her vision of the modern working women.

Each and every DIANE piece comes from an intimate process which begins in Paris, where luxury fabrics are carefully handpicked from various top houses ensuring timeless luxury in every garment. Once selected, the fabrics are sent to Poland where an internal manufacturing process takes place to create classic effortless designs for everyday glamour.

Commenting on what you can expect at We Are EGG, Diane Paris says, “Diane-Paris imbues love and confidence into every design with the goal of leaving each person feeling comfortable and confident in looking good. The Diane Paris brand has built a reputation that stands for elegance and timeless glamour. Our focus is functional easy lux pieces that you can use for any occasion. We’re classic with a twist and we strive for comfort and confidence using our pieces to elevate each woman’s journey.”

CRYSTAL BIRCH

Back in the day a hat was something old-school kerktannies wouldn’t dare to leave the house without. The art behind crafting such interesting and extravagant headpieces lies at the hand of a milliner.

Milliner Extraordinaire, Crystal Birch, is a leading lady in the sartorial landscape of South Africa – and when it comes to hats or anything adorning the head, she is the go-to for the countries’ most creative characters. Although Crystal remains a guardian of millinery tradition, her power lies in her rare ability to elevate hat-making as effortlessly chic and totally relevant for the 21st century. Under Crystal’s watchful eye, every hat is designed and imbued with its own unique essence by an incredible in-house team; championing local production for global locations.

ENDLESS FASHION AT EGG

You are bound to get your Fashion fix at EGG! Here are some of the other Local and International brands launching at EGG.

Cultish

Me & B

The Lot

Yawa – Stockist of Off White, Palm Angels, Heron Preston

Puma Select

Hamethop

Rosey & Vittori

Michelle Ludek

Artclub and Friends

Ascend Label

Deus

Float

Fuata Moyo

Larrie London

Lindy Lin

Skelcore

SOL SOL

Stiebeuel

Zeitgeist

Limited Run

Converse

New Balance

Puma Select

Birkenstock

Crocs

Culture of Brave

On The Move

UGG & Hunter

We Are EGG The Zone @ Rosebank will open its doors on Thursday 29 September 2022.

For more info on EGG visit the website: https://weareegg.co.za/

Share with your network!