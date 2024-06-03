3 Congolese Women Pivotal in Qatar Airways’ Maiden DRC Flight

Qatar Airways has established a new route between the Middle Eastern state of Qatar and the Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing the number of African destinations it serves to 29. The carrier successfully executed its first flight on Saturday, June 1, when the plane, which had departed from the Hamad International Airport in Doha, landed at the Ndjili International Airport in Kinshasa. At the forefront of this development were three Congolese women, namely Vanessa Umba, Valerie Kabeya, and Naomie Kapinga. Vanessa, a Congolese native who has been working with Qatar Airways since 2018, captained the flight. Valerie is the DRC’s ambassador to Qatar, a post she has held since 2022, and she was actively involved in making establishment of the route a reality. Kapinga, the third woman, is a Congolese-born flight attendant whose contributions were crucial to the success of the flight.



