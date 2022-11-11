3 African Central Bank Governors Ranked among the Top 20 Central Bankers Worldwide

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of 101 key countries and territories, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States. In the 2022 report, only three central bankers in Africa made the top 20 global list: Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank; Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, Governor of the Bank of Mauritius; Abdellatif Jouahri, Governor of the Central Bank of Morocco.

Nigeria’s central bank governor missed out from the list of top 15 central bankers in Africa and was given a “C-” grade by the magazine, which ranks him lower than African peers from such countries as Kenya (B), Rwanda (B+), Ghana (B-), Tanzania (B-) and Zambia (C+). Grades in the ranking are based on a scale of “A” to “F” for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, and interest rate management.

