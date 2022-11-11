iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

3 African Central Bank Governors Ranked among the Top 20 Central Bankers Worldwide

20 seconds ago 1 min read

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of 101 key countries and territories, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States. In the 2022 report, only three central bankers in Africa made the top 20 global list: Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank; Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, Governor of the Bank of Mauritius; Abdellatif Jouahri, Governor of the Central Bank of Morocco. 

Nigeria’s central bank governor missed out from the list of top 15 central bankers in Africa and was given a “C-” grade by the magazine, which ranks him lower than African peers from such countries as Kenya (B), Rwanda (B+), Ghana (B-), Tanzania (B-) and Zambia (C+). Grades in the ranking are based on a scale of “A” to “F” for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, and interest rate management.

Business Insider

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nigerian Techpreneurs Wanting To Build a New Country

2 mins ago
1 min read

Africa to Lose 64% Of GDP to Climate Change By 2100

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s R1.5-Trillion Plan for Decarbonising

4 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya to spend $37m on sending troops to DR Congo

5 mins ago
1 min read

After Laying Off 30% of its Workforce, Sendy Receives Funding

7 mins ago
1 min read

Rwandan-based Company on Time’s 2022 Best Inventions List

9 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

11 hours ago
1 min read

Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

11 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP

11 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline

11 hours ago
1 min read

Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes

11 hours ago
1 min read

Fear Engulf’s Uganda’s Ebola Epicentre

11 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

3 African Central Bank Governors Ranked among the Top 20 Central Bankers Worldwide

20 seconds ago
1 min read

Nigerian Techpreneurs Wanting To Build a New Country

2 mins ago
1 min read

Africa to Lose 64% Of GDP to Climate Change By 2100

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s R1.5-Trillion Plan for Decarbonising

4 mins ago

Share