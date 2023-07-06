$3.5 Billion In Investments: Unlocking Africa’s Data Center Potential

In a world propelled by advancing technology and an insatiable appetite for digital services, the global data centre industry has experienced remarkable growth. However, a recent Market Spotlight by DC Byte, a leading provider of global data centre intelligence, shines a light on the untapped potential of emerging African markets, revealing a story of opportunity, innovation, and transformative possibilities.

The Market Spotlight delves deep into the secondary markets of South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco, painting a vivid picture of a continent on the cusp of a data-driven revolution. The report underscores the critical importance of investing in robust infrastructure, adopting advanced technologies, and nurturing partnerships to accelerate the growth of the data centre industry in Africa, propelling it into the forefront of the digital era. Some key findings:

The projected combined data centre investment in the five countries is expected to soar to an impressive $3.5 billion by 2025. This figure serves as a testament to the immense growth potential of these markets and the willingness of investors to seize the moment and capitalize on the promising African landscape.

Africa’s journey toward digitalization has been remarkable, with internet penetration rates skyrocketing, with an average annual increase of 20%. The five countries highlighted in the report boast an average internet penetration rate of 56%, signaling a growing digital presence and an expanding consumer base eager to embrace the benefits of a connected world.

The flourishing cloud services market in these African nations is poised to exceed $3.2 billion by 2025, showcasing the increasing reliance on cloud technologies and infrastructure as the driving force behind business growth and innovation across the region.

“We are excited to present this thorough report, aimed at empowering businesses and industry stakeholders with invaluable insights into the burgeoning data centre markets in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco,” said Ed Galvin, CEO of DC Byte. “These countries exhibit promising growth prospects, and we firmly believe that our Market Spotlight will serve as an indispensable resource for those seeking to enter or expand their presence in these dynamic markets.”

​​As part of its commitment to driving progress in the African data centre ecosystem, DC Byte is onsite at Platform Africa in Marrakech, where they have the report and are ready to share their insights with industry leaders and stakeholders. Connect with them at Platform Africa or read the full Market Spotlight. For more information about DC Byte, visit www.dcbyte.com.

About DC Byte

Supported by a global team of analysts, DC Byte is the leading resource for intelligence in the data centre sector. DC Byte provides the best in consultancy services combined with a powerful digital platform, comprehensive information on more than 5,000 data centres, and a range of cutting-edge applications. The company’s expertise, industry-leading solutions, and strategic partnerships position it as a reliable partner for organizations seeking to navigate the evolving data centre landscape.