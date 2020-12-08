iAfrica

3 313 New COVID-19 Cases Identified In SA

EWN

5 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 817 878 with 3 313 new cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative 5 611 915 tests have been completed, of which 19 252 have been conducted since the last report.

43 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Free State 9, Gauteng 2, KwaZulu Natal 5, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 26 which brings the total to 22 249 deaths.

