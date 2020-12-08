3 313 New COVID-19 Cases Identified In SA

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 817 878 with 3 313 new cases identified since the last report.
A cumulative 5 611 915 tests have been completed, of which 19 252 have been conducted since the last report.
43 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Free State 9, Gauteng 2, KwaZulu Natal 5, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 26 which brings the total to 22 249 deaths.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Calls For Unity In ANC
We Stuck To COVID-19 Rules – Matric Rage Organisers
SIU Pounces On National Lotteries Commission
Two Police Officers Arrested After Foiled Diamond Heist
Van Damme Not Forced Into Sabbatical – Steenhuisen
ANC NEC To Look At Constitutionality Of Members Stepping Aside
4 116 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Matric Rage Identified As Super-Spreader Events
Education Department Expecting Resistance
4 645 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Eskom CEO Justifies Upcoming Tariff Increases
4 932 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed