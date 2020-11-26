3 250 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 775 502 with 3 250 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 355 068 with 29 437 new tests conducted since the last report.

In the last 24 hours, 118 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 51, Free State 24, Gauteng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 4 and Western Cape 30 which brings the total to 21 201 deaths

The Department of Health has identified that there is a need to reconcile data in Gauteng Province.

The Department brought this to the attention of the Province and they have indicated that they are in the process of harmonizing the data.

Share with your network!