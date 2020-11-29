3 198 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 785 139 with 3 198 new cases identified since the last report.

The Department reported 61 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 26, Gauteng 1, Kwa-Zulu Natal 12, Limpopo 7 and Western Cape 15.



This brings the total deaths to 21 439 deaths.

