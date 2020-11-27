iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

3 069 New COVID-19 Cases Record In SA

EWN

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 778 571 with 3 069 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 383 078 with 28 010 new tests conducted since the last report.

88 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 33, Free State 25, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 5 and Western Cape 18.

This brings the total deaths to 21 289.

Officials from Gauteng Province have indicated that they are giving urgent attention to the issue of data reconciliation. In addition, the department have deployed a team to assist them to resolve the issue  expediently.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Universities Academic Year To Finish In 2021

56 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Revokes Decision To Reinstate Member Charged With Rape

1 hour ago
1 min read

Modise Rejects ATM Call Of Secret Ballot Vote

1 hour ago
1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Face First Motion Of No Confidence Next Thursday

21 hours ago
1 min read

Cele Not Convinced Malema’s Threats Taken Out Of Context

1 day ago
1 min read

ConCourt To Hear CR17 Legal Battle Appeal

1 day ago
1 min read

Violence Against Women Is A Men’s Problem – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

3 250 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Parliament To Proceed With Disciplinary Hearing Against EFF MPs

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Condemns Violence Affecting Road Freight Industry

2 days ago
1 min read

Mabuza Calls For Unity In The Fight Against GBV

2 days ago
1 min read

RTMC Urges Motorists Ensure Vehicles Are Roadworthy

2 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

International Travel In The Time Of COVID-19: What To Expect Along Your Journey

2 mins ago
2 min read

Bottles App Is Giving Customers Free Delivery On Their Black Friday Order Until 6 December

10 mins ago
2 min read

FNB Welcomes An Alert Issued By Regulators On Risks Of Instant EFT Payments

16 mins ago
1 min read

Universities Academic Year To Finish In 2021

56 mins ago