3 069 New COVID-19 Cases Record In SA

The Department of Health has confirmed that the the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 778 571 with 3 069 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 383 078 with 28 010 new tests conducted since the last report.

88 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 33, Free State 25, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 5 and Western Cape 18.

This brings the total deaths to 21 289.

Officials from Gauteng Province have indicated that they are giving urgent attention to the issue of data reconciliation. In addition, the department have deployed a team to assist them to resolve the issue expediently.

