25 Documentary Films by African Filmmakers Called Generation Africa is Currently Making Waves 

5 hours ago 1 min read

It’s the latest initiative by a Cape Town-based organisation called STEPS. For 20 years the NGO has been an innovator in using film as a tool for social change and in developing talent from the continent. They produce ambitious theme-based collections of films that engage with pressing issues, in this case migration. The 25 new documentaries present diverse and nuanced insider perspectives of people moving both between African countries and from Africa. Filmmakers from around Africa were invited to submit proposals for films specifically to address the missing perspective of Africans on this contentious global issue. Several of the films have been completed, among them ones that have been gathering media attention for high profile film festival selections and awards. The Last Shelter (Mali) had its world premiere at CPH:DOX in Denmark in 2021, where it also won the Dox:Award, the top prize at this festival. No U-Turn (Nigeria) received a Special Mention from the jury at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. No Simple Way Home (South Sudan) has recently won the DOK.horizonte prize at DOK.fest Munchen.

