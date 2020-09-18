iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

2128 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

EWN

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 655 572 with 2 128 new cases identified.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 3 983 533 with 22 354 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department of Health reported 67 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape 20 from KwaZulu-Natal, 13 from Gauteng, 12 from Western Cape and 19 from Limpopo.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 585 303 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Several Arrested In PE After Horse Killed In Protests

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To A ‘Great Tree’

31 mins ago
2 min read

Mixed Reactions To Sentences For Vanderbijlpark Kidnappers

57 mins ago
1 min read

Repo Rate Remains Unchanged At 3.5%

19 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges SA To Do Jerusalema Dance

1 day ago
1 min read

Grades 10 And 11 Exams Eased – DBE

1 day ago
1 min read

Mkhize Confirms Total Of 653 444 Cases Of COVID-19

1 day ago
2 min read

What Lockdown Level 1 Means For South Africa

1 day ago
14 min read

SA Moves To Lockdown Level 1 – Read President Ramaphosa’s Full Speech

2 days ago
3 min read

Cape Town In The Running To Win The Ultimate Travel Excellence Accolade

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight – Expected To Announce Move To Lockdown Level 1

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC Will Repay Zim Flight Money

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Several Arrested In PE After Horse Killed In Protests

3 mins ago
4 min read

Call For Food Entrepreneurs To Join The Western Cape’s First Kitchen Incubator

5 mins ago
3 min read

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts South Africa’s Uptake Of CCaaS

28 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To A ‘Great Tree’

31 mins ago