2128 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

The Department of Health has confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 655 572 with 2 128 new cases identified.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 3 983 533 with 22 354 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department of Health reported 67 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape 20 from KwaZulu-Natal, 13 from Gauteng, 12 from Western Cape and 19 from Limpopo.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 585 303 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%.
