iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

2021’s Restaurant & Bar Design Awards Boasts a Plethora of Outstanding Spaces, Five in Africa

55 seconds ago 1 min read

The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards is the world’s leading, and now exclusively online, independent competition dedicated to excellence in hospitality design. For over a decade we have welcomed entries from over 100 countries covering every imaginable hospitality space. From independents to multiples, from ships to airports, museums to burger vans, from revered Michelin-starred establishments to the fleeting dynamism of pop-ups. South Africa’s La Petite Colombe in Franshoek and Tang in Sandton made the shortlist. Morocco came in with three establishments: L’Italien par Jean-Georges, L’Œnothèque and Le Pavillon de la Piscine.

SOURCE: VISI

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

This Simple Sauce Recipe Makes Good Grilling Great. Its Chef Says It’s All About Love and Honesty

2 mins ago
1 min read

How a Film is Fighting the Erasure of South African Activist Dulcie September

4 mins ago
1 min read

A-E-I-O-U – Gisèle Human’s New Waif Film by Frankie Nassimbeni – Addresses Mental Health

8 mins ago
1 min read

The Music Behind Netflix’s South African Series ‘JIVA!’

14 mins ago
1 min read

‘Misfit’ Ghanaian Artist Kojo Marfo Finds a Home Among London’s Elite

16 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Airlines is Refitting its Fleet with Seats as Passenger Demand Returns

14 hours ago
2 min read

Leaked Bill Leaves Nigeria’s Startups Jittery

14 hours ago
1 min read

Using Fashion as a Uniting Factor in South Sudan

3 days ago
1 min read

Scholar Transport Firm Disrupts the Way Kids Go to School in North Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

South African Truck Drivers Sought After in the West

3 days ago
1 min read

Creating a Skilled Force to Patrol Waters off West Africa’s Coast

3 days ago
1 min read

Senegalese Twins Finish School at 13

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

2021’s Restaurant & Bar Design Awards Boasts a Plethora of Outstanding Spaces, Five in Africa

55 seconds ago
1 min read

This Simple Sauce Recipe Makes Good Grilling Great. Its Chef Says It’s All About Love and Honesty

2 mins ago
1 min read

How a Film is Fighting the Erasure of South African Activist Dulcie September

4 mins ago
1 min read

A-E-I-O-U – Gisèle Human’s New Waif Film by Frankie Nassimbeni – Addresses Mental Health

8 mins ago