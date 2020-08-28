iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

2020 Marks a Remarkable Moment for African Commercial Diplomacy

41 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Three of the eight candidates nominated to be the next director-general of the World Trade Organisation are from Africa: former Egyptian ambassador and later senior WTO staff member Hamid Mamdouh, former Kenyan trade minister Amina Mohamed and former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The leading candidates are the two women. These candidacies are symbolic and substantive. They underscore Africa’s growing importance in global economic governance, and provide an opportunity to debate the continent’s future in international trade. Africa also has some painful choices to make both in terms of its own unity and, in the long run, for its future in international trade. Should an African DG be selected, they would be symbolic of African unity and, subsequently, well-positioned to cajole Africa on internal issues. The three candidates have until September 7 to persuade other member states to support them, after which the WTO will take another two months to select a consensus candidate through several rounds of elimination.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Water Weed Proves Lucrative for Benin Startup

2 mins ago
1 min read

How Covid -19 Changed Nigeria’s Booming Female Beauty Industry

8 mins ago
2 min read

Ethiopia’s Textile Industry Dealt a Big Blow

12 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots

16 mins ago
1 min read

Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm

24 mins ago
1 min read

Can Nairobi’s Flag Carrier Ride out the Storm?

27 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa has Endured its Worst Power Cuts on Record this Year

33 mins ago
1 min read

Mauritian Bank’s New SME Banking Market Gives it an Edge Over the Competition

36 mins ago
1 min read

Investing in the Caribbean Piques the Interest of Nigeria’s High-net-worth Individuals

45 mins ago
1 min read

The Adventures of A Free-Spirited Writer Who Sparked Curiosity in Algeria

24 hours ago
1 min read

Shock After Lions Maul their South African Owner

24 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Startups Get Covid Lifeline

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Water Weed Proves Lucrative for Benin Startup

2 mins ago
1 min read

How Covid -19 Changed Nigeria’s Booming Female Beauty Industry

8 mins ago
2 min read

Ethiopia’s Textile Industry Dealt a Big Blow

12 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots

16 mins ago