20 Pupils Injured In Durban Taxi Collision

More than 20 children have been injured in a taxi collision in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
The taxi they were travelling in crashed into another vehicle in Durban west.
One adult and 23 pupils sustained minor injuries.
Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said: “Once treated, all the patients were transported to the hospital for further assessment.”
More Stories
Rand Tumbles To 4-Year Low As Panic Selling In Asia Deepens Rout
Mkize: Stop The Stigma Around Coronavirus
Cape Town Prepares For SANDF Deployment To Come To An End
Medical Scheme Council: Most Health Insurance Providers To Pay For Coronavirus Treatment
Did Prasa Pay Up Or Will City Of CT Derail Its Services?
Court To Rule On Request To Amend Omotoso Indictment