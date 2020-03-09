Mon. Mar 9th, 2020

20 Pupils Injured In Durban Taxi Collision

6 mins ago

More than 20 children have been injured in a taxi collision in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The taxi they were travelling in crashed into another vehicle in Durban west.

One adult and 23 pupils sustained minor injuries.

Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said: “Once treated, all the patients were transported to the hospital for further assessment.”

EWN

