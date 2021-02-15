20 Land Border Crossings To Be Opened Next Week

South Africa will reopen 20 land border crossings to allow normal travel, lifting restrictions implemented last month to control rising coronavirus infections, the Home Affairs Ministry said Saturday.
The ministry said land border points, including those with Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana, would reopen after being closed on January 11.
“The active and orderly management of people through our borders is an important part of the country’s overall risk-adjusted approach to control the spread of COVID-19,” said Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
Motsoaledi will visit the crossing at Lebombo Border Post, one of the four busiest land ports, on the Mozambique border on Monday to monitor the processing of travelers.
South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, with more than 1.49 million cases and over 47,000 deaths as of late Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center in the U.S.
It has been hit hard by a second wave of infections linked to a new variant called 501Y.V2, which was identified in South Africa late last year.
More Stories
State Capture Commission To Ask ConCourt For Imprisonment Of Jacob Zuma
Zuma No-Show Confirmed At State Capture Inquiry
ANC NEC Decides On Resolution
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Expected To Land This Week
SA Records 1 744 New Cases
Man United Held To A Draw At Lowly West Brom
SA Reports 2 382 New COVID-19 Cases
Chris Hani’s Killer Denied Parole
2 781 New Cases, 288 More Deaths
AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Safe To Use – WHO
COVID-19 Relief Grants Extended
Ramaphosa’s Plan To Vaccinate SA