20 Killed In Limpopo Bus Crash

Twenty people have died in a head-on collision between a tour bus and a cash-in-transit van in Limpopo.

A total of 68 others have been injured.

The regional transport department said police divers were searching a river that runs along the highway “for people who might have been swept away.”

The crash took place on the N1 highway in the Louis Trichardt area Monday night.

ER24 says the bus rolled off a bridge into a river, landing on its side.

A total of 16 people were found dead at the river’s edge, most trapped under the bus.

A further three were found on the roadside while a 20th person died in hospital.

Police are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.

There have been heavy rains in the area.

