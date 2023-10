Two South Africans have been killed in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

International Relations says a verification process is currently underway.

One of those killed had an Israeli ID Number and it must be determined if they had dual citizenship.

Missions in Ramallah and Tel Aviv are assisting the families and other South Africans in the region.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has sent its condolences on behalf of the government to the families of the two.