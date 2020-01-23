Thu. Jan 23rd, 2020

2 Pupils Die After Wall Collapses On Them

5 mins ago 1 min read

Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo has sent her condolences to the families of two pupils who died after a wall collapsed on them at the Lekgolo Primary School.

It’s understood a truck crashed into the wall on Wednesday, leaving two other pupils seriously injured.

The department’s psychosocial unit has been sent to the school to offer trauma counselling.

Spokesperson Sam Makondo said: “We’re very hurt and our condolences to these two families that were affected by the tragic accident. Our hearts are with you all the way.”

The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police have opened a case of inquest after two learners at a local school died when a wall collapsed on them.”

EWN

