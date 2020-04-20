2 Pick n Pay Staff Members In Alex Mall Test Positive For COVID-19

Share with your network!

Two Pick n Pay staff members at Alex Mall have tested positive for COVID-19.

The store has been opened throughout the lockdown period as part of essential services.

This comes after 24 workers also tested positive for the virus at a Dischem in Boksburg.

The Pick n Pay store at Alex Mall has been temporarily closed after two workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, Pick n Pay said it had traced those who had been in close contact with the two and they had been sent into self-quarantine.

The store’s management said as a precaution, they had also organised that all of the staff be screened by health practitioners.

Pick n Pay said it was sanitising and deep cleaning the store and that branch would reopen once this process was completed.

This is not the first Pick n Pay store to close its doors because of coronavirus infections.

Last week, the PnP at the Waterstone Village, in Somerset West, was temporarily closed after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

EWN

