Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

2 People Found Murdered At Lentegeur Sports Field

2 People Found Murdered At Lentegeur Sports Field
13 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Lentegeur police detectives are investigating a double murder.

This after a man and woman were shot and killed at a local sports field earlier on Tuesday.

Their bodies were discovered this morning.

No arrests have yet been made.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk: “The circumstances around this incident are being investigated. No arrests have been made at this stage. Anyone with any information that can assist in the investigation is kindly requested to contact the Lentegeur police on 021 377 5000 or alternatively CrimeStop on 08600 10111.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Tshwane Residents Complain About Lack Of Service Delivery, ‘Selfish Politicians’

17 mins ago
2 min read

Countries Not Yet Affected By Coronavirus Outbreak Must Be Prepared – WHO

5 hours ago
1 min read

Struggling SOEs, IPPS To Feature In Mabuza’s Q&A Session In Parly

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Accused Of Throwing Public Service Workers Under The Bus

5 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Western Cape To Have New Leadership By End Of April

6 hours ago
1 min read

Driver In Deadly EC Bus Crash Was Warned Against Speeding, Survivors Say

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

2 People Found Murdered At Lentegeur Sports Field

13 mins ago
1 min read

Tshwane Residents Complain About Lack Of Service Delivery, ‘Selfish Politicians’

17 mins ago
5 min read

7 Best Home Updates To Sell Quicker And Get A Better Price

4 hours ago
2 min read

Countries Not Yet Affected By Coronavirus Outbreak Must Be Prepared – WHO

5 hours ago