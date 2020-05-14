Thu. May 14th, 2020

2 Old Age Homes In Western Cape Hit By Coronavirus

13 mins ago

At least two old age homes in the Western Cape have been hit by COVID-19.

The elderly have been identified as among the most vulnerable to the disease.

Both facilities have been locked down.

At the Sen-Cit Resthaven in Strand, one resident who tested positive for the virus has died.

A nurse at the facility has also tested positive and she is in self-isolation.

All the other residents have now been tested, but the results are not yet available.

Chairperson of the Sen-Cit Board, Carol Walsh, has confirmed everyone’s temperature is tested daily and staff are required to fill in a questionnaire that tracks their contacts.

Three residents at the Nazareth House in Vredehoek who tested positive for the coronavirus have died.

Two other residents are infected, and 13 staff members have also tested positive.

Nazareth House CEO Wayne Devy warns a delay in test results makes containment difficult and contributes to growing panic.

