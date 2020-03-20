2 Eskom Employees Arrested For Illegal Connections

Share with your network!

Eskom has confirmed two of its employees had been arrested along with a plot owner for allegedly connecting customers illegally.

The utility said the suspects were accused of using its transformer and other material to commit the crime in the north of Johannesburg.

They were handcuffed earlier this week and have been remanded in custody after appearing in court.

In a quick update on the grid, Eskom said there’s no load shedding planned for today.

