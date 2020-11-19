iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

2 888 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

A member of medical staff wearing protective equipment, prepares to take care of patients amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

8 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 757 144 with 2 888 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 189 580 with 28 703 new tests conducted since the last report.

123 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 35, Free State 31, Gauteng 4, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 7, North West 31 and Western Cape 12.

This brings the total deaths to 20 556. Of the 123 deaths 17 reportedly occurred in past 24 hours: 4 in Eastern Cape, 2 in Gauteng, 11 in Western Cape.

Our recoveries now stand at 701 534 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,6%

