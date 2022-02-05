2 782 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

The NICD reports 2,782 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,618,853. This increase represents an 8.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 221 deaths and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,766 to date.

22,405,373 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,131,282 54.1% 19,276 62% Public 10,274,091 45.9% 11,834 38% Total 22,405,373 100.0% 31,110 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; Limpopo accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 03 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 03 February 2022 New cases on 04 February 2022 Total cases for 04 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 341,376 2 341,378 97 341,475 9.4 Free State 197,443 0 197,443 176 197,619 5.5 Gauteng 1,171,725 0 1,171,725 916 1,172,641 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 643,982 -7 643,975 352 644,327 17.8 Limpopo 151,716 0 151,716 236 151,952 4.2 Mpumalanga 186,072 1 186,073 287 186,360 5.1 North West 186,801 0 186,801 192 186,993 5.2 Northern Cape 107,246 0 107,246 59 107,305 3.0 Western Cape 629,714 0 629,714 467 630,181 17.4 Total 3,616,075 -4 3,616,071 2,782 3,618,853 100.0

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.9%, which is lower than yesterday (10.6%). The 7-day average is 9.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.8%)

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 94 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 226,089 38,907 2,300 Public 407 273,013 61,540 2,511 TOTAL 666 499,102 100,447 4,811

VACCINE UPDATE

