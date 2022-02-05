iAfrica

2 782 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

44 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 2,782 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,618,853. This increase represents an 8.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 221 deaths and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,766 to date.

22,405,373 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,131,28254.1%19,27662%
Public10,274,09145.9%11,83438%
Total22,405,373100.0%31,110100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; Limpopo accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 03 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 03 February 2022New cases on 04 February 2022Total cases for 04 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape341,3762341,37897341,4759.4
Free State197,4430197,443176197,6195.5
Gauteng1,171,72501,171,7259161,172,64132.4
KwaZulu-Natal643,982-7643,975352644,32717.8
Limpopo151,7160151,716236151,9524.2
Mpumalanga186,0721186,073287186,3605.1
North West186,8010186,801192186,9935.2
Northern Cape107,2460107,24659107,3053.0
Western Cape629,7140629,714467630,18117.4
Total3,616,075-43,616,0712,7823,618,853100.0

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.9%, which is lower than yesterday (10.6%). The 7-day average is 9.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.8%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 94 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259226,08938,9072,300
Public407273,01361,5402,511
TOTAL666499,102100,4474,811

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

