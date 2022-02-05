2 782 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

The NICD reports 2,782 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,618,853. This increase represents an 8.9% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 221 deaths and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,766 to date.
22,405,373 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,131,282
|54.1%
|19,276
|62%
|Public
|10,274,091
|45.9%
|11,834
|38%
|Total
|22,405,373
|100.0%
|31,110
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; Limpopo accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 03 February 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 03 February 2022
|New cases on 04 February 2022
|Total cases for 04 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|341,376
|2
|341,378
|97
|341,475
|9.4
|Free State
|197,443
|0
|197,443
|176
|197,619
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,171,725
|0
|1,171,725
|916
|1,172,641
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|643,982
|-7
|643,975
|352
|644,327
|17.8
|Limpopo
|151,716
|0
|151,716
|236
|151,952
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|186,072
|1
|186,073
|287
|186,360
|5.1
|North West
|186,801
|0
|186,801
|192
|186,993
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|107,246
|0
|107,246
|59
|107,305
|3.0
|Western Cape
|629,714
|0
|629,714
|467
|630,181
|17.4
|Total
|3,616,075
|-4
|3,616,071
|2,782
|3,618,853
|100.0
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.9%, which is lower than yesterday (10.6%). The 7-day average is 9.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.8%)
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 94 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|226,089
|38,907
|2,300
|Public
|407
|273,013
|61,540
|2,511
|TOTAL
|666
|499,102
|100,447
|4,811
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
