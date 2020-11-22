2 646 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 765 409 with 2 646 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 269 062 with 26 007 new tests conducted since the last report.
86 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 58, Free State 17, KwaZulu Natal 2 and Western Cape 9.
This brings the total to 20 845 deaths. Of the 86 deaths, 22 reportedly occurred in the past 48 hours: 13 in Eastern Cape, 1 in KwaZulu Natal, 8 in Western Cape.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 707 784 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,5%.
