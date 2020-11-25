2 493 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The Department of Health Confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 772 252 with 2 493 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 325 631 with 20 288 new tests conducted since the last report.
115 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 45, Free State 20, Gauteng 19, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 16.
This brings the total to 21 083 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 716 444 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,8%
