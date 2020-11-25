iAfrica

2 493 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya visits Transnet School of Rail Esselen Park, Quarantine site for Covid 19. Photo GCIS

The Department of Health Confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 772 252 with 2 493 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 325 631 with 20 288 new tests conducted since the last report.

115 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 45, Free State 20, Gauteng 19, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 16.

This brings the total to 21 083 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 716 444 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,8%

