2 302 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 790 004 with 2 302 new cases identified since the last report.
58 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 32, Free State 5, Gauteng 3, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3 and Western Cape 15.
This brings the total deaths to 21 535 deaths.
