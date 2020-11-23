iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

2 270 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

A member of medical staff wearing protective equipment, prepares to take care of patients amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

55 mins ago 1 min read

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 767 679 with 2 270 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 290 966 with 21 904 new tests conducted since the last report.

58 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 28, Free State 13 , Gauteng 8 and Western Cape 9. This brings the total to 20 903 deaths.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 710 099 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,5%.

