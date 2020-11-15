iAfrica

2 237 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Minister Jackson Mthembu visiting the Christ The King Hospital. Photo Credit: GCIS

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 749 182 with 2 237 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 110 384 with 23 497 new tests conducted since the last report.

53 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 34, Free State 6, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5 and Western Cape 8.

This brings the total to 20 206. Of the 53 deaths, 19 reportedly occurred in the last 48 hours: 8 in the Eastern Cape, 3 in the Free State,1 in KwaZulu Natal and 7 in the Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 693 261 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,5%.

