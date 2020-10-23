2 156 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 710 515, with 2156 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 633 671 with 25 788 new tests conducted since the last report.

Department reported 102 COVID-19 related deaths today. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 843. Of the 102 deaths reported today, 20 occurred in the past 48 hours.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 642 560 which translates to a recovery rate of 90,4%.

