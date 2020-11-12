2 140 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 742 394 with 2 140 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 037 782 with 27 432 new tests conducted since the last report.

60 new deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 24, Free State 19, Gauteng 2, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1, Mpumalanga 2, North West 2, Northern Cape 6 and Western Cape 4 which brings the total to 20 011 deaths.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 686 458 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%

