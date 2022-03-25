2 120 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

The NICD reports 2 120 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 709 209. This increase represents a 6.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 33 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 932 to date.

23 676 087 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,870,200 54.4% 16,796 52.0% Public 10,805,887 45.6% 15,498 48.0% Total 23,676,087 100.0% 32,294 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (35%), followed by Western Cape (29%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 23 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 23 March 2022 Incident infections for 24 March 2022 Possible reinfections for 24 March 2022 New cases on 24 March 2022 Total cases for 24 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344611 0 344611 97 13 110 344721 9,3 Free State 202024 0 202024 55 3 58 202082 5,4 Gauteng 1204750 0 1204750 632 109 741 1205491 32,5 KwaZulu-Natal 658054 0 658054 321 33 354 658408 17,8 Limpopo 155583 0 155583 34 8 42 155625 4,2 Mpumalanga 192884 0 192884 64 9 73 192957 5,2 North West 192570 0 192570 85 11 96 192666 5,2 Northern Cape 108782 0 108782 21 2 23 108805 2,9 Western Cape 647831 0 647831 529 94 623 648454 17,5 Total 3707089 0 3707089 1838 282 2120 3709209 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.6%, which is higher than yesterday (5.7%). The 7-day average is 5.5% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 64 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 232093 39371 816 Public 407 278732 62165 1201 TOTAL 666 510825 101536 2017

VACCINE UPDATE

