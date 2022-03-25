iAfrica

2 120 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

EWN

25 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 2 120 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 709 209. This increase represents a 6.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 33 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 932 to date.

23 676 087 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,870,20054.4%16,79652.0%
Public10,805,88745.6%15,49848.0%
Total23,676,087100.0%32,294100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (35%), followed by Western Cape (29%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 23 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 23 March 2022Incident infections for 24 March 2022Possible reinfections for 24 March 2022New cases on 24 March 2022Total cases for 24 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape344611034461197131103447219,3
Free State2020240202024553582020825,4
Gauteng120475001204750632109741120549132,5
KwaZulu-Natal65805406580543213335465840817,8
Limpopo1555830155583348421556254,2
Mpumalanga1928840192884649731929575,2
North West19257001925708511961926665,2
Northern Cape1087820108782212231088052,9
Western Cape64783106478315299462364845417,5
Total370708903707089183828221203709209100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.6%, which is higher than yesterday (5.7%). The 7-day average is 5.5% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 64 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private25923209339371816
Public407278732621651201
TOTAL6665108251015362017

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

