2 056 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 721 770 with 2 056 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 777 609 with 25 013 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 53 COVID-19 related deaths: 37 from Eastern Cape, 4 from Gauteng, 5 from the Free State, 5 from KwaZulu Natal, and 2 from Mpumalanga.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 164. Of the 53 deaths reported, 15 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 3 from the Free State, 7 from Eastern Cape, 4 from Gauteng and 1 from KwaZuluNatal.

Our recoveries now stand at 649 935 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

