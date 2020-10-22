2 055 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 708 359, with 2055 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 607 883 with 26 537 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 85 COVID-19 related deaths today. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 741. Of the 85 deaths reported today, 8 occurred in the past 48 hours.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 641 706 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.
