18-34-Year-Olds Next In Line For Jab

There is good news about the country’s vaccination drive.

18- to 34-year-olds will be next in line for the jab and if you are eligible for the vaccine, you no longer have to wait for an appointment.

You will be able to get it anywhere, provided you are registered on government’s EVD website.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during his address on Sunday.

“We will now allow people between 18 to 34 to get vaccinated from 1 September 2021. This is in addition to age groups eligible which is everyone over 35 years,” he said.

“We’re now able to allow people who need to be vaccinated to present themselves at vaccination sites to be vaccinated. The substantial increase is made possible by improvements in the supply of vaccines.”

