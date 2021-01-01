iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

18 000 New Cases Recorded In SA

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified is 1 057 161 with 18 000 cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative 6 609 208 tests have been conducted with 55 447 tests completed since the last report.

36 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 57, Free State 1, Gauteng 84, Kwa-Zulu Natal 116, Limpopo 20, Mpumalanga 4, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 150 which brings the total to 28 469 deaths.

Our recoveries currently stand at 879 671. This represents a recovery rate of 83%.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eastern Cape Receives 900 Oxygen Machines

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Healthcare Workers

4 hours ago
1 min read

Concern Over Lack Of Bed Capacity In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of Long Weekend

1 day ago
1 min read

Substantial Fuel Price Increase Expected For January

1 day ago
1 min read

Criticism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Delay Mounts

1 day ago
1 min read

More Funerals In The Festive Season

1 day ago
1 min read

Study Finds 53% Of People Willing To Take Vaccine

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Records Over 17 000 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Court Rules Against SAA Pilots

2 days ago
1 min read

Nehawu Rejects Government’s COVID-19 Resurgence Plan

2 days ago
1 min read

Business For SA Working With Government To Secure Vaccine

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eastern Cape Receives 900 Oxygen Machines

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Healthcare Workers

4 hours ago
1 min read

Concern Over Lack Of Bed Capacity In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

18 000 New Cases Recorded In SA

4 hours ago