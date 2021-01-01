18 000 New Cases Recorded In SA

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified is 1 057 161 with 18 000 cases identified since the last report.
A cumulative 6 609 208 tests have been conducted with 55 447 tests completed since the last report.
36 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 57, Free State 1, Gauteng 84, Kwa-Zulu Natal 116, Limpopo 20, Mpumalanga 4, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 150 which brings the total to 28 469 deaths.
Our recoveries currently stand at 879 671. This represents a recovery rate of 83%.
