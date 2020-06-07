Sun. Jun 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

15 More COVID-19 Related Deaths Recorded In WC

15 mins ago 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

The Western Cape has recorded 15 more COVID-19 related deaths, pushing the provincial death toll to 699.

In a statement released by Premier Alan Winde, the provincial government says its working hard to prepare additional beds in the hospital system to ensure that there will be enough space in hospitals at the peak of the virus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the province yesterday where he issued an instruction to the authorities to head-hunt more staff to curb the COVID-19 tide.

The Western Cape is the epicentre of the pandemic in the country accounting for more than 66% of South Africa’s total infection load.

One issue of concern for Winde is long queues at liquor outlets as the sale of alcohol is now allowed under lockdown level three regulations.

He appealed to the public to be responsible.

“You can see the result thereof, where you find trauma cases start to lift in our in our hospitals. It doesn’t make sense to put our hospitals at risk when we have to make space for COVID patients and now we have to make space for car accidents or trauma cases from abuse of alcohol.”

29,136 cases have been logged in the province, that’s the highest than anywhere else in the country.

EWN

SeanWhitehead

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Worshippers Gather For First Sunday Under Level 3

5 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Commuters Faced With 172% Rise In Taxi Fares

8 mins ago
1 min read

Motshekga To Give Update On Schools Reopening

12 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Lends His Solidarity With African Americans

17 hours ago
1 min read

Around 69 Gauteng Schools May Not Open Come Monday

17 hours ago
2 min read

SA Can’t Afford To Have Another Western Cape – Phaahla

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Worshippers Gather For First Sunday Under Level 3

5 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Commuters Faced With 172% Rise In Taxi Fares

8 mins ago
1 min read

Motshekga To Give Update On Schools Reopening

12 mins ago
1 min read

15 More COVID-19 Related Deaths Recorded In WC

15 mins ago