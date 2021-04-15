iAfrica

15 Million People To Receive Pfizer Vaccine – Mkhize

3 hours ago 1 min read

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says Pfizer has committed to supply batches of vaccines weekly.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Mkhize said every week, starting on 3 May, South Africa would be receiving 325 260 vaccine doses.

“That number [of doses] will be received weekly until 24 May. Starting from 31 May, we will receive 636 480 every week for the following four weeks until 28 June. This means in May we will then have received 1.9 million vaccines and 2.54 million vaccines by the end of June,” Mkhize said.

This as South Africa has suspended its Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout.

