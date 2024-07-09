14 Stranded Migrants Die in Algerian Desert

Fourteen people died after being stranded in the Algerian desert near the Libyan border, according to an Algerian relief organization. The victims, all males aged between 10 and 55, were found in the Belguebbour desert in southeastern Algeria. Twelve of them were Syrian while the remaining two were Algerian. The Syrian Embassy in Algeria confirmed the Syrian nationalities among the deceased and stated that their bodies will be sent home for burial. Algerian authorities, on the other hand, are yet to comment on the incident. Algeria’s southern provinces are a known transit point for African migrants journeying to Europe. Consequently, human trackers have a huge presence in the area and they facilitate smuggling operations for migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.



SOURCE: MIDDLE EAST MONITOR