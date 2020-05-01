13 Cops Arrested In Western Cape For Corruption

Share with your network!

Thirteen police officers have been arrested in the Western Cape for corruption-related offences.

On Wednesday, three constables were taken into custody in Khayelitsha. They’re accused of accepting a bribe for a cab driver who’d apparently been operating illegally.

The trio appeared in court and all of the accused were granted bail.

In a separate bust, another three officials were nabbed in Paarl East. They allegedly demanded a bribe from a local business owner who’d apparently been selling cigarettes.

They seized a consignment of cigarettes and claimed it had been found abandoned.

And seven more SAPS members were apprehended following an incident last week also involving cigarettes. Officers confiscated cigarettes from a Bellville shop. It’s alleged they offered to give back the consignment to the store owner in exchange for cash.

But the offer was turned down and the officers were reported to their superiors.

EWN

Share with your network!