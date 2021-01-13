iAfrica

13 105 New Cases Recorded In SA

EWN

24 mins ago

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 259 748 with 13 105 new cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative total of 7 287 060 tests have been completed with 50 671 tests conducted since the last report

We reported a further 755 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 134 , Free State 26, Gauteng 225, Kwa-Zulu Natal 218, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 11, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 128.

This brings the total to 34 334 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 019 123, representing a recovery rate of 81%

