12 To 17 Age Group To Receive COVID-19 Vaccines From 20 October – Phaahla

4 hours ago 1 min read

Government is set to extend its COVID-19 vaccination programme to include the 12 to 17 age cohort.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday gave an update on government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that they were now ready to start vaccinations for this group.

This follows a recommendation from the Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccination.

Phaahla said that the Pfizer vaccine would be used for this group.

“This service will start on the 20th of October to allow the necessary preparation on the EVDS registration system and also other logistical preparations.”

Phaahla said that the move was also supported by Cabinet, as well as Health MEC’s, when they met earlier this week.

“We believe that this will be handy as the schools start their examinations – some of them are already advanced towards concluding their academic year and are starting to prepare for the next academic year of 2022.”

The health minister said that the Ministerial Advisory Committee advised that one shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 jab be administered initially.

“While assessing information we noted that in a few cases all over the world there have been some short-lived cases of transient myocarditis.”

