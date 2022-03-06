12 Apostles Hotel and Spa Champions the Role Tourism Needs to Play in Conservation

The award-winning hotel is built on the site of the original house known as ‘Oudekraal, overlooking the very rocks on which the ship now ‘resides’. It is the only building on this part of the notoriously hazardous shoreline because of its situation within a protected national park and UNESCO World Heritage Site. The two white front gables of the hotel façade stand out when viewed from the sea and to this day, there is still a legal (maritime) requirement that the gables be maintained white, in order to be visible from the ocean. And in a quiet corner of the Fynbos Garden in the hotel grounds, overlooking the sea, a piece of wood carrying the ship’s name and a plaque bearing the details of the incident all those years ago, provides a reminder to visitors of the phenomenal force of the natural world and man’s relationship with it.
SOURCE: THE SOUTH AFRICAN
