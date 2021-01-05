12 601 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The Department of Health reported a cumulative total of 1 113 349 COVID-19 cases identified with 12 601 new cases since the last report, representing a 33,7% positivity rate.
A cumulative total of 6 780 272 tests have been conducted with 37 419 tests conducted since the last report.
a further 434 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 133 , Free State 2, Gauteng 36, Kwa-Zulu Natal 71, Limpopo 7, North West 25, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 157.
This means we have breached the 30 000 mark for the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths identified, at 30 011.
Our recoveries now stand at 911 573 at a recovery rate of 81,9%
