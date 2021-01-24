iAfrica

12 271 New COVID-19 Cases Records In SA

Inside the field hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay - the largest hospital in the Eastern Cape with 1485 beds.

20 mins ago

The Department of Health have confirmed that the the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 404 839 with 12 271 cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 947 007 with 64 143 new tests conducted since the last report

498 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 45, Free State 17, Gauteng 201, Kwa-Zulu Natal 125, Limpopo 19, Mpumalanga 18, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 71 which brings the total to 40 574 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 217 492 , representing a recovery rate of 86,6%

