12 267 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

27 mins ago 1 min read

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 337 926 with a total of 12 267 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 613 470 with 54 696 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported a further 254 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 22, Free State 13, Gauteng 59 , Kwa-Zulu Natal 40, Mpumalanga 16, North West 26, Northern
Cape 6 and Western Cape 72.

This brings the total to 37 105 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 098 441 representing a recovery rate of 82,1%

