iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

113 More Fatalities Pushes COVID-19 Death Toll To 15 378

Photo Credit: GCIS

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced a cumulative total of 646 398 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 960 new cases identified.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 884 166 with 20 713 new tests conducted since the last report.

He reported 113 more COVID-19 related deaths: 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 19 from Gauteng, 16 from Eastern Cape, 2 from Free State, 18 from Western Cape, 24 from Mpumalanga and 15 from Northern Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 378.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 574 587 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares Special Official Funeral For George Bizos

5 hours ago
1 min read

Vaccine Should Be Made Available To All Countries – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

EFF Calls Off Protests After Clicks Bows To Demands

1 day ago
1 min read

Cabinet Welcomes Corrective Action

1 day ago
1 min read

Cabinet Extends National State Of Disaster

1 day ago
1 min read

2 007 New COVID-19 Cases As Recovery Rate Ticks Up

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Possible Return Of Loadshedding

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Hints At Easing Lockdown Restrictions

2 days ago
1 min read

Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Woolworths Pull TRESemme Products

2 days ago
1 min read

Renowned Human Rights Lawyer George Bizos Dies

2 days ago
1 min read

Mkhize Confirms 1 990 New Covid-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

CoCT Will Not Lower Water Tariffs Despite Rising Dam Levels

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The First South African Nature Documentary to Air as a Netflix Original

38 seconds ago
1 min read

Remembering One of the Continent’s Most Beloved Champions of Contemporary African Art

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Latest South African Movie to Make Waves in the International Circuit

6 mins ago
1 min read

Powerful Images of Ethiopia’s Circus Members Will Amaze You

8 mins ago