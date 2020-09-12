113 More Fatalities Pushes COVID-19 Death Toll To 15 378

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced a cumulative total of 646 398 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 960 new cases identified.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 884 166 with 20 713 new tests conducted since the last report.
He reported 113 more COVID-19 related deaths: 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 19 from Gauteng, 16 from Eastern Cape, 2 from Free State, 18 from Western Cape, 24 from Mpumalanga and 15 from Northern Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 378.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 574 587 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%.
