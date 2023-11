Implats (Impala Platinum) spokesperson Johan Theron says now that the rescue operations are over, their focus will be on the miners and their families, where they will reach out and offer support.

A tragic accident at an Implats mine in Rustenburg has resulted in the loss of 11 lives.

An elevator transporting mineworkers up and down the shaft unexpectedly dropped 200 metres.

Theron also says the mine will be launching an investigation to ensure this never occurs again.